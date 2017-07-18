Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Heavy Marijuana Use Linked To Vomiting Illness

July 18, 2017
Marijuana for sale kept in jars for customers to sample smells at a recreational marijuana store in Aurora, Colorado. (Brennan Linsley/AP)

There's a new condition associated with chronic marijuana use that cases nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness is called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, and it's becoming more common in Colorado and in other states where adult recreational marijuana use is legal.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dr. Kennon Heard (@khtoxdoc), a professor of emergency medicine and medical toxicology and pharmacology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, about the syndrome.

