Heavy Marijuana Use Linked To Vomiting Illness
There's a new condition associated with chronic marijuana use that cases nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. The illness is called cannabinoid hyperemesis syndrome, and it's becoming more common in Colorado and in other states where adult recreational marijuana use is legal.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Dr. Kennon Heard (@khtoxdoc), a professor of emergency medicine and medical toxicology and pharmacology at the University of Colorado School of Medicine, about the syndrome.
This segment aired on July 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
