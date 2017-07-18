Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Lake Memories: Family Visits Same Lake For Over 80 Years

July 18, 2017 Updated July 18, 2017 1:51 PM
As our summer lake series continues, we look at families who return to the same treasured lake again and again, summer after summer.

The Ewings from Spokane, Washington, are one such family. They've enjoyed rustic cabins on the shores of nearby Newman Lake for over 80 years.

Here & Now's Robing Young speaks with father Jim Ewing and son Eric Ewing about their lake places: Jim's grandparents, James and Florence Wilbert, helped purchase the original lot back in 1934 for just $275, and it has remained in the family ever since. We also hear more from listeners about their own favorite lakes.

The view of Newman Lake in Washington state from the window of a cabin owned by the Ewing family. (Courtesy Eric Ewing)
The Ewing family has enjoyed rustic cabins on the shores of Newman Lake in Washington state for over 80 years. (Courtesy Eric Ewing)
(Courtesy Eric Ewing)
(Courtesy Eric Ewing)

This segment aired on July 18, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

