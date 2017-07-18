Here & Now
Police And Somali-American Communities Face Backlash After Minneapolis Shooting
The Somali community in Minneapolis is bracing for more backlash Tuesday, after information has come out that Somali-American police officer Mohamed Noor was the officer involved in the shooting death of Justine Damond.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Brandt Williams (@BrandtMPR) of Minnesota Public Radio about the details of the shooting and the aftermath.
This segment aired on July 18, 2017.
