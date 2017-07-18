Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

July 18, 2017
This undated photo provided by Stephen Govel/www.stephengovel.com shows Justine Damond, of Sydney, Australia, who was fatally shot by police in Minneapolis on Saturday, July 15, 2017. Authorities say that officers were responding to a 911 call about a possible assault when the woman was shot. (Stephen Govel/www.stephengovel.com via AP)MoreCloseclosemore
The Somali community in Minneapolis is bracing for more backlash Tuesday, after information has come out that Somali-American police officer Mohamed Noor was the officer involved in the shooting death of Justine Damond.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Brandt Williams (@BrandtMPR) of Minnesota Public Radio about the details of the shooting and the aftermath.

This segment aired on July 18, 2017.

