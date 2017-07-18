Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Famous Civil War Sword Belonging To Robert Gould Shaw Found In Attic04:42Download

July 18, 2017
The sword that belonged to Col. Robert Gould Shaw, the commanding officer of the first all-black regiment raised in the North during the Civil War. Stolen after Shaw was killed during the 54th Massachusetts Voluntary Infantry's attack on Fort Wagner, South Carolina in 1863, the sword was recently found in the attic of a Boston-area home. (Elise Amendola/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Col. Robert Gould Shaw led the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment — the first African-American regiment raised in the North — during the Civil War. After he died in battle in 1863, his sword disappeared, but it was later returned to his family and passed down through the generations.

The sword was stashed away for decades in an attic until recently, when it was discovered and identified. Shaw's family has now given it to the Massachusetts Historical Society, and it goes on display for the first time Tuesday. Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) reports.

This segment aired on July 18, 2017.

