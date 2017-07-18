Col. Robert Gould Shaw led the 54th Massachusetts Volunteer Infantry Regiment — the first African-American regiment raised in the North — during the Civil War. After he died in battle in 1863, his sword disappeared, but it was later returned to his family and passed down through the generations.

The sword was stashed away for decades in an attic until recently, when it was discovered and identified. Shaw's family has now given it to the Massachusetts Historical Society, and it goes on display for the first time Tuesday. Here & Now's Alex Ashlock (@aashlock) reports.