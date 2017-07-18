Ivanka Trump Brand Draws Criticism During 'Made In America' Week

The White House has dubbed this "Made in America" week. White House Press Secretary Sean Spicer said Monday that the president wants more products to be made in the U.S. But the week has turned attention to first daughter Ivanka Trump's fashion line, which The Washington Post found is made entirely overseas.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson speaks with MSNBC's Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) about the administration's balancing act on goods made in the U.S.