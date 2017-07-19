Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Data Errors Cause Delay In U.S. News Hospital Rankings Release

July 19, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A sign for Massachusetts General Hospital adorns the parking garage at the hospital in 2008 in Boston. (Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
A sign for Massachusetts General Hospital adorns the parking garage at the hospital in 2008 in Boston. (Jodi Hilton/Getty Images)

U.S. News & World Report releases annual rankings in a number of industries, from undergraduate colleges to cruise lines. This year, its list of the best hospitals in the country has been delayed a week due to data errors — despite the fact that embargoed rankings have already been released to hospitals.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with STAT reporter Casey Ross (@byCaseyRoss) about how the rankings are done, and why they matter to both hospitals and consumers.

This segment aired on July 19, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news