Data Errors Cause Delay In U.S. News Hospital Rankings Release

U.S. News & World Report releases annual rankings in a number of industries, from undergraduate colleges to cruise lines. This year, its list of the best hospitals in the country has been delayed a week due to data errors — despite the fact that embargoed rankings have already been released to hospitals.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with STAT reporter Casey Ross (@byCaseyRoss) about how the rankings are done, and why they matter to both hospitals and consumers.