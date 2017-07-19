Home Construction Up, But California Still Faces Housing Shortage

The Commerce Department reported Wednesday that home builders increased construction to the fastest rate in four months, with housing starts rising 8.3 percent in June. But in California, there is still a housing shortage, and a new report from the California Association of Realtors found that the median home price in California reached $555,150 in June, up 7 percent from a year earlier.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with CBS News' Jill Schlesinger (@jillonmoney), host of "Jill on Money" and the podcast "Better Off," about what's behind the high costs in California.