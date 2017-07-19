10-Year-Old Miami Boy Died From Exposure To Fentanyl, Report Finds

Results from a preliminary toxicology report found the deadly synthetic opioid fentanyl in the system of a 10-year-old Miami boy who died last month. Authorities are now looking into how the boy may have come in contact with the powerful painkiller that's been wreaking havoc on communities across the country.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Jeanmarie Perrone (@jmperronemd), director of the Division of Medical Toxicology in the Department of Emergency Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania, about the dangers of fentanyl.