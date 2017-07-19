Previously Undisclosed Trump-Putin Meeting Raises Diplomatic Questions

After their bilateral summit at the G-20 meeting in Germany earlier this month, President Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin had another encounter — one that was previously undisclosed and reportedly went on for an hour. The two leaders were joined only by Putin's own interpreter, which Ian Bremmer, president of political risk consultancy Eurasia Group, called a "breach of national security protocol."

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Nick Burns (@rnicholasburns), professor of diplomacy at the Harvard Kennedy School of Government, about the meeting.