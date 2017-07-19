How President Trump And Republicans Could 'Let Obamacare Fail'

After another failed effort by Senate Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Trump said he now plans to "let Obamacare fail."

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) about the future of health care, as well as the latest on Trump's newly disclosed second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G-20 summit, and the first public meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.