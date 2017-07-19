Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

How President Trump And Republicans Could 'Let Obamacare Fail'

July 19, 2017
President Trump speaks to members of the media during a lunch with service members at the Roosevelt Room of the White House July 18, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Alex Wong/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
After another failed effort by Senate Republicans to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act, President Trump said he now plans to "let Obamacare fail."

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with NPR's Scott Horsley (@HorsleyScott) about the future of health care, as well as the latest on Trump's newly disclosed second meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin during the G-20 summit, and the first public meeting of the Presidential Advisory Commission on Election Integrity.

This segment aired on July 19, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

