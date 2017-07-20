Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Diagnosing Heavy Drug Use In The Legal Profession

July 20, 2017
Some people lead double lives: Publicly they're successful, while privately they struggle with drug addiction. Journalist Eilene Zimmerman has written in The New York Times about her ex-husband, who was a well-known patent lawyer but died as a result of complications from drug addiction.

Zimmerman's reporting shows addiction and depression are problems many lawyers are dealing with. Zimmerman (@eilenez) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about her article, "The Lawyer, the Addict."

This segment aired on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

