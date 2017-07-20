Here & Now
Support the news
Diagnosing Heavy Drug Use In The Legal Profession
Some people lead double lives: Publicly they're successful, while privately they struggle with drug addiction. Journalist Eilene Zimmerman has written in The New York Times about her ex-husband, who was a well-known patent lawyer but died as a result of complications from drug addiction.
Zimmerman's reporting shows addiction and depression are problems many lawyers are dealing with. Zimmerman (@eilenez) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about her article, "The Lawyer, the Addict."
This segment aired on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news