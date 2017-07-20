Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

How Factory Workers Are Using Once-Dead Google Glass

July 20, 2017 Updated July 20, 2017 12:53 PM
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
A factory worker in Jackson, Minn., uses Google Glass on the assembly line. (Courtesy AGCO)MoreCloseclosemore
A factory worker in Jackson, Minn., uses Google Glass on the assembly line. (Courtesy AGCO)

There was a time when Google Glass was deemed the future — one in which people might walk the streets wearing a glass tab over one eye to display information beamed from their smartphones. But after criticism and safety concerns, the idea was killed as a consumer project.

Instead Alphabet, Google's parent company, secretly began marketing the product to be used by factory workers. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Steven Levy (@StevenLevy), editor of Backchannel, about the resurrection of Glass.

This segment airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news