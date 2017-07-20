Here & Now
Sale Of NBA's Houston Rockets Could Set Record
The Houston Rockets are up for sale, but prospective buyers will have to dig deep to acquire the team. The New York Times reports that the eventual price tag for the NBA franchise could top $2 billion. That's how much the Los Angeles Clippers and Los Angeles Dodgers sold for.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins hears more from sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist.
This segment airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
