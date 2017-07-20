Here & Now
Support the news
What Is Glioblastoma? Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain cancer called glioblastoma.
Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Barbara O'Brien, a professor of neuro-oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, about what glioblastoma is and how it's treated.
This segment airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news