What Is Glioblastoma? Sen. John McCain Diagnosed With Brain Cancer

July 20, 2017
Sen. John McCain (R-Az.) heads into a closed-door committee meeting in the Hart Senate Office Building June 15, 2017, in Washington, D.C. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Sen. John McCain has been diagnosed with a brain cancer called glioblastoma.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Dr. Barbara O'Brien, a professor of neuro-oncology at the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center, about what glioblastoma is and how it's treated.

This segment airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

