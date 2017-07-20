Amid Oil Boom In Texas, An Increase In Oil Theft

Oil drilling and production is on the upswing in many parts of the country. In the Permian Basin of West Texas, output has doubled over the past five years. But the boom in Texas has a byproduct that producers are less excited about: oil theft.

The Houston-based Energy Security Council estimates that this year alone, Texas companies will lose between $450 million to nearly $1.5 billion — at today's prices — in stolen oil. Sally Beauvais (@sallybeauv) of Marfa Public Radio and Here & Now contributor Inside Energy reports.