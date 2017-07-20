O.J. Simpson has been granted parole by the Nevada Parole Board.

Simpson, the former football star, first fell from grace in 1994 when he was accused of killing his ex-wife and her friend. He was acquitted in that trial, watched around the world. He has now served almost nine years for armed robbery and kidnapping, after being convicted in 2008.

John L. Smith (@jlnevadasmith), contributor at KNPR in Nevada, joins Here & Now's Robin Young to discuss the latest.