Student Debt Is Preventing Millennials From Buying Homes, Research Finds

New research from the Federal Reserve Bank of New York finds that student debt is holding many millennials back from buying homes. According to the study, there has been a drop in home ownership among 28- to 30-year-olds, and more than a third of that decline between 2007 and 2015 is directly related to student debt.

Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Linette Lopez (@lopezlinette) of Business Insider about the research.