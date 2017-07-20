Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

When Traffic Apps Turn Shortcuts Into Travel Nightmares

July 20, 2017 Updated July 20, 2017 11:14 AM
Early morning rush-hour traffic winds its way along a narrow street in the Sherman Oaks section of Los Angeles in 2014. When the people whose houses hug the narrow warren of streets paralleling the busiest urban freeway in America began to see bumper-to-bumper traffic rushing by their homes, they were baffled. When word spread that the explosively popular smartphone app Waze was sending many of those cars through their neighborhood in a quest to shave five minutes off a daily rush-hour commute, they were angry and ready to fight back. (Richard Vogel/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
Over the Fourth of July weekend, Here & Now's Robin Young headed to Martha's Vineyard. Thinking she would outsmart the notoriously bad summer traffic on the way to Cape Cod, she used a traffic app to find a shortcut. So did thousands of others, and what should have been a two- to three-hour trip turned into a 12-hour bottleneck nightmare.

For Robin, it was an inconvenience. But for some of the people living in the neighborhoods affected by the bottlenecks, it meant losing the ability to pull out of their driveway.

Robin reflects on that experience, and discusses the uses and pitfalls of traffic apps with Mark Hallenbeck, director of the Washington State Transportation Center.

This segment airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

