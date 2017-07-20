Here & Now
Support the news
What's Next In Syria After U.S. Stops Arming Anti-Government Rebels
The Trump administration is no longer arming rebels fighting the Assad regime in Syria, ending a program started by former President Obama. The Washington Post was first to report the move.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with Aaron David Miller (@aarondmiller2), vice president for new initiatives at the Wilson Center, about the move's implications.
This segment airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news