Veterans With PTSD Push VA For Access To Service Dogs

When a former service member needs a service dog to help with a visual, hearing or mobility issue, the Department of Veterans Affairs helps pay for it. But that's not the case for veterans who use service dogs to help them cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

There's controversy over whether dogs can help PTSD patients, and whether the government should pay for them. Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) reports from Long Island, New York.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.