Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Veterans With PTSD Push VA For Access To Service Dogs

July 20, 2017
  • Paige Pfleger
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

When a former service member needs a service dog to help with a visual, hearing or mobility issue, the Department of Veterans Affairs helps pay for it. But that's not the case for veterans who use service dogs to help them cope with post-traumatic stress disorder.

There's controversy over whether dogs can help PTSD patients, and whether the government should pay for them. Paige Pfleger (@PaigePfleger) reports from Long Island, New York.

This story was produced by the American Homefront Project, a public media collaboration that reports on American military life and veterans. Funding comes from the Corporation for Public Broadcasting and the Bob Woodruff Foundation.

This segment airs on July 20, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news