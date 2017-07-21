Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

In Connecticut, Bail Fund Helps Free Immigrants From Detention

July 21, 2017
  • Phoebe Petrovic
Devianis Gonzalez and Juan Carlos Velez Aparicio in their apartment in New Britain, Conn. Velez Aparicio is one of six people so far who've been bailed out by the Immigrant Bail Fund. (Phoebe Petrovic/Here & Now)

In the first few months of the Trump administration, the number of arrests of undocumented immigrants without criminal records jumped by 150 percent.

People arrested by U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement — ICE — get sent to detention facilities or prisons across the country to await their court proceedings. Some are eligible for release on bond, but the median amount is $6,500. About one in five detainees eligible for bond can't afford it, so they might remain under custody for weeks, months, sometimes years at a time.

In Connecticut, a nonprofit called the Immigrant Bail Fund has started posting partial or whole bond amounts for detained people. Here & Now's Phoebe Petrovic (@phoebepetrovic) has the story of one couple the fund bailed out.

