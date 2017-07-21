Archiving The Work Of Paparazzi Pioneer Gene Spatz

A photo of Yoko Ono and John Lennon in 1974, taken by Gene Spatz. (Courtesy POBA)

When photographer Gene Spatz died suddenly at the age of 60, he left behind boxes and boxes of old photos. That scenario isn’t uncommon, but in Spatz's case, these weren't just family snapshots: They were glossy portraits of celebrities like Andy Warhol, John Lennon and Barbara Streisand.

Ashlie Stevens (@AshlieD_Stevens) from Here & Now contributor WFPL in Louisville has this story about efforts to archive the work of Gene Spatz, known as a pioneer of paparazzi.