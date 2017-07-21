Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

The History Behind How Americans View Higher Education

July 21, 2017
University of California Berkeley students march through campus during a strike in solidarity with the Occupy Wall Street movement in 2011. (Max Whittaker/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Fifty-eight percent of Republicans in America now say that colleges and universities have a negative impact on the direction of the country, according to an annual survey conducted by Pew Research Center.

The same survey found that 72 percent of responding Democrats hold a positive view, raising the question: When did higher education become a partisan issue?

Historians Ed Ayers (@edward_l_ayers) and Nathan Connolly (@ndbconnolly) say the history of colleges and universities is intrinsically tied to conflict and difference of opinion. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with Ayers and Connolly, co-hosts of the podcast BackStory, which is produced at the Virginia Foundation for the Humanities.

This segment airs on July 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

