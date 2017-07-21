Here & Now
Battle Over In Mosul, But Fight For Hearts And Minds Continues
Iraq has declared military victory over ISIS in Mosul, but the painstaking process of rooting out the group's influence in the devastated city continues.
Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with France 24 journalist Simona Foltyn (@simonafoltyn), who went door to door in Mosul with counterterrorism officials searching for ISIS supporters.
