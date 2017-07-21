Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Battle Over In Mosul, But Fight For Hearts And Minds Continues

July 21, 2017
A member of Iraqi forces patrols a street in west Mosul on July 13, 2017, a few days after the government's announcement of the "liberation" of the embattled city from Islamic State group fighters. (Safin Hamed/AFP/Getty Images)

Iraq has declared military victory over ISIS in Mosul, but the painstaking process of rooting out the group's influence in the devastated city continues.

Here & Now's Lisa Mullins talks with France 24 journalist Simona Foltyn (@simonafoltyn), who went door to door in Mosul with counterterrorism officials searching for ISIS supporters.

This segment aired on July 21, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

