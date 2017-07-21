Here & Now
President Trump, Deutsche Bank And The Russia Investigation
Germany's Deutsche Bank could get subpoenas from the special counsel investigating possible collusion between President Trump's campaign and Russia during the 2016 election.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with NPR's Marilyn Geewax (@geewaxnpr) about Trump's relationship with the bank and how his personal financial records may come into play in the Russia investigation.
This segment airs on July 21, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
