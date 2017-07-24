Officials Fear More Deaths Among Migrants Found In Truck

A 60-year-old Florida truck driver is being held in the deaths of ten migrants who were found in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio early Sunday morning. Officials described a horrific scene in the truck, where they found dozens of people near death in temperatures over 170 degrees.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julian Calderas, CEO of XFed Consulting and a former deputy field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Antonio, about the business of human smuggling.