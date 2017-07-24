Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Officials Fear More Deaths Among Migrants Found In Truck

July 24, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
San Antonio police officers investigate the scene where nine people were found dead in a tractor-trailer loaded with at least 30 others outside a Wal-Mart store in stifling summer heat in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in San Antonio. (Eric Gay/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
San Antonio police officers investigate the scene where nine people were found dead in a tractor-trailer loaded with at least 30 others outside a Wal-Mart store in stifling summer heat in what police are calling a horrific human trafficking case, Sunday, July 23, 2017, in San Antonio. (Eric Gay/AP)

A 60-year-old Florida truck driver is being held in the deaths of ten migrants who were found in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio early Sunday morning. Officials described a horrific scene in the truck, where they found dozens of people near death in temperatures over 170 degrees.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julian Calderas, CEO of XFed Consulting and a former deputy field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Antonio, about the business of human smuggling.

This segment airs on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news