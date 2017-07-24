Here & Now
Officials Fear More Deaths Among Migrants Found In Truck
A 60-year-old Florida truck driver is being held in the deaths of ten migrants who were found in the back of a tractor-trailer in San Antonio early Sunday morning. Officials described a horrific scene in the truck, where they found dozens of people near death in temperatures over 170 degrees.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson talks with Julian Calderas, CEO of XFed Consulting and a former deputy field office director for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement in San Antonio, about the business of human smuggling.
This segment airs on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
