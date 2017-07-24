Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Disney's Union Workers Seek Pay Raises

July 24, 2017
Walt Disney Co. has 38,000 unionized workers in Florida. They get paid a minimum of $10 an hour, based on their contract. But workers are hoping to negotiate pay increases when contract negotiations start up next month.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest on the negotiations from Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.

