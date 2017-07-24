Here & Now
Disney's Union Workers Seek Pay Raises
Walt Disney Co. has 38,000 unionized workers in Florida. They get paid a minimum of $10 an hour, based on their contract. But workers are hoping to negotiate pay increases when contract negotiations start up next month.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest on the negotiations from Michael Regan (@Reganonymous), senior editor for Bloomberg News.
This segment airs on July 24, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
