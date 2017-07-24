Jared Kushner Tells Congress 'I Did Not Collude'

Jared Kushner is on Capitol Hill Monday and Tuesday, answering questions from lawmakers about his contacts with Russia during the 2016 presidential campaign. In an 11-page prepared statement for the Senate and House intelligence committees, Kushner said, "I did not collude, nor know of anyone else in the campaign who colluded, with any foreign government," and that he has "nothing to hide."

Here & Now's Robin Young hears more from Mark Murray (@mmurraypolitics), senior political editor for NBC News.