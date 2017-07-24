Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

U.K. Mother Of Jihadi Killed In Iraq Helps Families Fight Radicalization

July 24, 2017
A member of the U.S.-backed Syrian Democratic Forces removes an Islamic State group flag in the town of Tabqa, about 55 kilometres (35 miles) west of Raqqa, on April 30, 2017. (Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Nicola Benyahia grew up Anglican and converted to Islam as an older teen. She considered herself religiously liberal, and Western. So it came as a surprise when her son Rasheed was radicalized, eventually running away to join ISIS. Rasheed was killed in an airstrike in Iraq in 2015.

Benyahia joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about her family's tragedy, and her work helping other families fight indoctrination and radicalization of their children.

