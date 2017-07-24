Sasha Velour On Why Drag Is A 'Political And Historical Art Form'

Sasha Velour won season nine of "RuPaul's Drag Race" on VH1 and Logo, and she's unique: Velour, the stage name of Sasha Steinberg, was a Fulbright scholar and has a master's degree, and takes an intellectual approach to drag.

"The truth is I do take drag really seriously, and I think that there’s kind of a place for that, to see it as this political and historical art form," Velour (@sasha_velour) tells Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson.