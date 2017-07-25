Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

View From The Top

How Girl Scouts Encourages Girls To Pursue Careers In Science

July 25, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo (Courtesy)MoreCloseclosemore
Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo (Courtesy)

The new Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo comes to the organization from a background in technology, and she's introducing new achievement badges and other incentives to encourage girls to discover and pursue careers in science and technology.

In a View From The Top conversation, Acevedo (@SylviaAcevedo) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about her efforts.

In this July 21, 2017 photo, a Girl Scout badge for learning how to program a robot is seen atop a sample of new badges focused on science, technology, engineering and math in Owings Mills, Md. (Patrick Semansky/AP)
In this July 21, 2017 photo, a Girl Scout badge for learning how to program a robot is seen atop a sample of new badges focused on science, technology, engineering and math in Owings Mills, Md. (Patrick Semansky/AP)

This segment aired on July 25, 2017. Audio will be available soon.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news