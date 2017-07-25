Here & Now
View From The Top
How Girl Scouts Encourages Girls To Pursue Careers In Science
The new Girl Scouts CEO Sylvia Acevedo comes to the organization from a background in technology, and she's introducing new achievement badges and other incentives to encourage girls to discover and pursue careers in science and technology.
In a View From The Top conversation, Acevedo (@SylviaAcevedo) talks with Here & Now's Robin Young about her efforts.
This segment aired on July 25, 2017. Audio will be available soon.
