Why Lessons From The Kerner Commission Continue To Resonate

Fifty years ago this summer, race riots broke out in a number of American inner cities. In the aftermath, President Lyndon Johnson appointed a commission to determine the causes. It was called the Kerner Commission and its report provided a startling and controversial conclusion: "Our nation is moving towards two societies, one black, one white — separate and unequal."

Last year, Lester Graham (@MichiganWatch) from Here & Now contributor Michigan Radio told us why the Kerner Commission's recommendations were ignored, and why in an age of Black Lives Matter the report's lessons still resonate.