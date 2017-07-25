Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Researchers Dig In To How Early Humans Thrived At High Altitudes

July 25, 2017
  • Tennessee Watson, Wyoming Public Radio
A summer hike up to a 13,000-foot alpine meadow can be exhilarating. However the lack of oxygen, frigid temperatures and sparse vegetation would make long-term survival difficult. Archaeologists know hunter-gatherers traversed highland areas thousands of years ago, but presumed they had to spend most of their time in lowland areas.

But now that idea is being challenged by a team of researchers at the University of Wyoming. Wyoming Public Radio's Tennessee Watson (@tennesseejane) reports.

