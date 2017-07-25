Here & Now
Support the news
Survey: Many Americans Don't Know What The Federal Reserve Does
The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting Tuesday. The Fed is not expected to change interest rates, after raising them last month for the third time since December.
Meanwhile, a new survey from WalletHub finds that there is a lot of confusion about what the Federal Reserve does. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) of MSNBC about what the Fed's role is and its impact on the U.S. economy.
This segment airs on July 25, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
Related:
+Join the discussion
Share
More from Here & Now
Support the news