Survey: Many Americans Don't Know What The Federal Reserve Does

The Federal Reserve began its two-day policy meeting Tuesday. The Fed is not expected to change interest rates, after raising them last month for the third time since December.

Meanwhile, a new survey from WalletHub finds that there is a lot of confusion about what the Federal Reserve does. Here & Now's Meghna Chakrabarti talks with Ali Velshi (@AliVelshi) of MSNBC about what the Fed's role is and its impact on the U.S. economy.