Ahead Of Trump's Visit To Youngstown, Two Voices

President Trump will be in Youngstown, Ohio, on Tuesday night for what's being called a "Rally in the Valley." The northeast Ohio city is an old steel and manufacturing town where people need jobs. In the first six months of the Trump presidency, job growth in Ohio was half of what it was a year earlier.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with two area residents about what's going on in Youngstown: Bertram de Souza, a columnist with the local paper, The Vindicator, and Paula Muir, a former hospital administrator who switched parties to vote for then-candidate Trump.