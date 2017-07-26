Consumers With High-Deductible Health Plans Putting Off Care

President Trump has promised a new health care plan will lower premiums and deductibles. But so far, bills proposed by both House and Senate Republicans include policies that encourage higher deductibles and raise out-of-pocket costs.

Meanwhile, the number of people with high-deductible health plans is growing. And research is mounting that patients with these plans are putting off medical treatment because of the cost. Pauline Bartolone (@pbartolone) from our partner Kaiser Health News has more.