Consumers With High-Deductible Health Plans Putting Off Care
President Trump has promised a new health care plan will lower premiums and deductibles. But so far, bills proposed by both House and Senate Republicans include policies that encourage higher deductibles and raise out-of-pocket costs.
Meanwhile, the number of people with high-deductible health plans is growing. And research is mounting that patients with these plans are putting off medical treatment because of the cost. Pauline Bartolone (@pbartolone) from our partner Kaiser Health News has more.
This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
