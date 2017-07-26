Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Consumers With High-Deductible Health Plans Putting Off Care

July 26, 2017
  • Pauline Bartolone, Kaiser Health News
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

President Trump has promised a new health care plan will lower premiums and deductibles. But so far, bills proposed by both House and Senate Republicans include policies that encourage higher deductibles and raise out-of-pocket costs.

Meanwhile, the number of people with high-deductible health plans is growing. And research is mounting that patients with these plans are putting off medical treatment because of the cost. Pauline Bartolone (@pbartolone) from our partner Kaiser Health News has more.

This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news