Imperial Beach Mayor On City's Climate Change Lawsuit Against Fossil Fuel Companies

July 26, 2017
Flooding at south Seacoast Drive in Imperial Beach, Calif. (Courtesy of Serge Dedina)MoreCloseclosemore
The coastal city of Imperial Beach, California, joined two California coastal counties — Marin and San Mateo — last week in announcing they are suing more than three dozen big oil, gas and coal companies to help pay for the damage caused by climate change.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina (@sergededina) about how sea level rise has already impacted his community.

This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

