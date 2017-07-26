Here & Now
Imperial Beach Mayor On City's Climate Change Lawsuit Against Fossil Fuel Companies
The coastal city of Imperial Beach, California, joined two California coastal counties — Marin and San Mateo — last week in announcing they are suing more than three dozen big oil, gas and coal companies to help pay for the damage caused by climate change.
Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with Imperial Beach Mayor Serge Dedina (@sergededina) about how sea level rise has already impacted his community.
This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
