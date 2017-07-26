Here & Now
University Of Michigan Becomes Country's First Campus To Use Self-Driving Shuttles
This fall students at the University of Michigan will have a new way of getting around campus. Two self-driving shuttles will cover a nearly two-mile route — a first on any campus around the country.
The project is a partnership with Mcity, a 32-acre testing facility on the campus where tech startups and automakers research self-driving vehicles. Mcity Director Huei Peng joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the shuttle project.
This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
