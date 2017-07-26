Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

University Of Michigan Becomes Country's First Campus To Use Self-Driving Shuttles

July 26, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
The Arma, a driverless electric shuttle manufactured by French firm NAVYA, was introduced to North America at the Mcity Test Facility in December 2016. (Courtesy University of Michigan)MoreCloseclosemore
The Arma, a driverless electric shuttle manufactured by French firm NAVYA, was introduced to North America at the Mcity Test Facility in December 2016. (Courtesy University of Michigan)

This fall students at the University of Michigan will have a new way of getting around campus. Two self-driving shuttles will cover a nearly two-mile route — a first on any campus around the country.

The project is a partnership with Mcity, a 32-acre testing facility on the campus where tech startups and automakers research self-driving vehicles. Mcity Director Huei Peng joins Here & Now's Robin Young to talk about the shuttle project.

This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news