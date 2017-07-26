Here & Now
President Trump Announces Ban On Transgender People In The Military
President Trump tweeted Wednesday that the U.S. government will ban transgender people from serving in the military. He cited "tremendous medical costs and disruption" as the reasoning.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson gets the latest from NPR's Tom Bowman (@TBowmanNPR).
This segment airs on July 26, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
