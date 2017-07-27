Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Do We Need More Messaging Apps?

July 27, 2017
Whatsapp is one app leading the crowded messaging field. (Carl Court/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Smartphones keep us constantly connected, and messaging apps make communication instant. Dozens of messaging apps already exist and now Amazon is reportedly looking to jump into the field.

Why are we using so many different apps to do basically one thing? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Joanna Stern (@joannastern) of The Wall Street Journal.

This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

