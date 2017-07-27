Here & Now
Do We Need More Messaging Apps?
Smartphones keep us constantly connected, and messaging apps make communication instant. Dozens of messaging apps already exist and now Amazon is reportedly looking to jump into the field.
Why are we using so many different apps to do basically one thing? Here & Now's Robin Young talks with Joanna Stern (@joannastern) of The Wall Street Journal.
This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
