MSNBC Tops Cable Networks For Weekday Prime Time, A First
MSNBC announced Monday that for the first time the news channel became the most watched cable network during weekday prime time. According to Nielsen, MSNBC had 2.3 million viewers between July 17 and 21, outpacing its competitor Fox News.
Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about what the ratings say about the changing TV news landscape.
This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
