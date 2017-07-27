Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

MSNBC Tops Cable Networks For Weekday Prime Time, A First

July 27, 2017
MSNBC hosts Rachel Maddow, left, Lawrence O'Donnell, center, and Chris Matthews take part in a panel discussion at the NBC Universal summer press tour, Tuesday, Aug. 2, 2011, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Chris Pizzello/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
MSNBC announced Monday that for the first time the news channel became the most watched cable network during weekday prime time. According to Nielsen, MSNBC had 2.3 million viewers between July 17 and 21, outpacing its competitor Fox News.

Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson checks in with NPR media correspondent David Folkenflik (@davidfolkenflik) about what the ratings say about the changing TV news landscape.

This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

