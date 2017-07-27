This National Guard Jet Is A Fueling Station In The Sky

Scott Air Force Base in southern Illinois is celebrating its centennial this year. One of many missions carried out at the Midwestern base is in-flight refueling, which allows U.S. military aircraft to get anywhere in the world without stopping.

The Illinois National Guard's 126th Air Refueling Wing, assigned to the base, has flown more than 300 refueling missions since last December. St. Louis Public Radio's Maria Altman (@radioaltman) recently got a chance to go up in one of the wing's KC-135 Stratotankers.