Concerts Explore How One Composer Found Inspiration In Birdsong

This weekend, Tanglewood Music Center in Massachusetts is featuring concerts of the music of French composer Olivier Messiaen and bird walks. Classical music critic Jeremy Eichler says Messiaen's love and study of birds is unmatched, but he's one of many composers who have made music out of birdsong over the centuries.

Eichler (@Jeremy_Eichler) joins Here & Now's Robin Young to take a listen to some examples.