Senate Considers 'Skinny Repeal' As Health Care Debate Continues
The Senate is continuing its debate over repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act, and there may be a vote Thursday to repeal key aspects of the Obama health law.
Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest on health care and other political news from NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett).
This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
