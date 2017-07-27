Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Senate Considers 'Skinny Repeal' As Health Care Debate Continues

July 27, 2017
Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) walks to his office on July 26, 2017 in Washington, D.C. (Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
The Senate is continuing its debate over repealing or replacing the Affordable Care Act, and there may be a vote Thursday to repeal key aspects of the Obama health law.

Here & Now's Robin Young gets the latest on health care and other political news from NPR's Geoff Bennett (@GeoffRBennett).

This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

