U.S. Men's Soccer Team Defeats Jamaica 2-1 To Clinch Gold Cup

An 88th-minute goal from forward Jordan Morris clinched last night's CONCACAF Gold Cup for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team, leading them to a 2-1 victory over Jamaica. It was the fifth title for the U.S. in the past nine Gold Cups, and its sixth overall.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the team's win and World Cup ambitions.