Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

U.S. Men's Soccer Team Defeats Jamaica 2-1 To Clinch Gold Cup

July 27, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Jordan Morris of the United States celebrates scoring a goal against Jamaica during the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Levi's Stadium on July 26, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)MoreCloseclosemore
Jordan Morris of the United States celebrates scoring a goal against Jamaica during the 2017 CONCACAF Gold Cup final at Levi's Stadium on July 26, 2017, in Santa Clara, Calif. (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

An 88th-minute goal from forward Jordan Morris clinched last night's CONCACAF Gold Cup for the U.S. Men's National Soccer Team, leading them to a 2-1 victory over Jamaica. It was the fifth title for the U.S. in the past nine Gold Cups, and its sixth overall.

Here & Now's Robin Young speaks with sports analyst Mike Pesca (@pescami), host of the daily podcast The Gist, about the team's win and World Cup ambitions.

This segment airs on July 27, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news