Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

Boy Scout Troop Formed By Ohio Mosques Seeks To Challenge Assumptions

July 28, 2017
  • Tony Ganzer, WCPN ideastream
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Members of Troop 2690 give the Scout sign and salute. (Gabriel Kramer/WCPN ideastream)MoreCloseclosemore
Members of Troop 2690 give the Scout sign and salute. (Gabriel Kramer/WCPN ideastream)

The CEO of the Boy Scouts of America apologized Thursday for President Trump's politically charged speech at the organization's National Jamboree in West Virginia earlier this week. The president talked about fake news, his electoral win over Hillary Clinton and the health care debate, provoking outrage from many parents and former scouts.

In Ohio, there's a new scout troop that challenges some assumptions about the Boy Scouts. Tony Ganzer (@tony_ganzer) from Here & Now contributor WCPN ideastream has this report.

This segment airs on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news