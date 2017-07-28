Boy Scout Troop Formed By Ohio Mosques Seeks To Challenge Assumptions

The CEO of the Boy Scouts of America apologized Thursday for President Trump's politically charged speech at the organization's National Jamboree in West Virginia earlier this week. The president talked about fake news, his electoral win over Hillary Clinton and the health care debate, provoking outrage from many parents and former scouts.

In Ohio, there's a new scout troop that challenges some assumptions about the Boy Scouts. Tony Ganzer (@tony_ganzer) from Here & Now contributor WCPN ideastream has this report.