Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

What's It Like Coming To The U.S. In The Back Of A Truck?

July 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail
Melvin Caballero at WBUR. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)MoreCloseclosemore
Melvin Caballero at WBUR. (Robin Lubbock/WBUR)

When he was 16 years old, Melvin Caballero left his life of picking coffee in Honduras in search of more opportunity in the United States. Part of the journey involved 35 hours crammed into the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer with one small hole for ventilation.

Caballero describes his journey to Here & Now's Lisa Mullins.

This segment airs on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news