What's It Like Coming To The U.S. In The Back Of A Truck?
When he was 16 years old, Melvin Caballero left his life of picking coffee in Honduras in search of more opportunity in the United States. Part of the journey involved 35 hours crammed into the back of a sweltering tractor-trailer with one small hole for ventilation.
Caballero describes his journey to Here & Now's Lisa Mullins.
This segment airs on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
