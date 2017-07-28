Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Support the news

North Korea Fires Missile Which Lands In Sea Off Japan03:38Download

Play
July 28, 2017
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

North Korea launched a ballistic missile Friday which flew longer than any of its previous missiles and landed in the ocean off Japan, according to officials from Japan, South Korea and the United States.

NPR's Tom Bowman (@TBowmanNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with more details.

With reporting from The Associated Press

This segment aired on July 28, 2017.

Related:

+Join the discussion
Share
TwitterfacebookEmail

More from Here & Now

Support the news