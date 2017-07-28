Here & Now
North Korea Fires Missile Which Lands In Sea Off Japan03:38Play
North Korea launched a ballistic missile Friday which flew longer than any of its previous missiles and landed in the ocean off Japan, according to officials from Japan, South Korea and the United States.
NPR's Tom Bowman (@TBowmanNPR) joins Here & Now's Jeremy Hobson with more details.
With reporting from The Associated Press
This segment aired on July 28, 2017.
