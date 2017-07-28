Here & Now
A New Life For Old School Board Games
Gaming enthusiasts are everywhere. Kickstarter's most funded category has long been games — especially board and card games — and hobbyists are also breathing new life into so-called "old school games."
In the startup-savvy San Francisco Bay Area, they're trying to take them to the next level. Sonia Paul (@sonipaul) reports for KALW.
This segment airs on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.
