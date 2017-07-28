Accelerating the pace of engineering and science.

Vietnam Veteran First To Receive Medal Of Honor From President Trump

July 28, 2017
In a photo from Friday, June 9, 2017, former Army medic James McCloughan is interviewed in South Haven, Mich. An Army spokeswoman said Tuesday, June 13 that McCloughan, who saved the lives of 10 soldiers during the Battle of Nui Yon Hill in May 1969 in Vietnam, will become the first person to be awarded the nation's highest military honor by President Donald Trump. (Carlos Osorio/AP)MoreCloseclosemore
In May 1969, Jim McCloughan was a 23-year-old private serving as an Army medic in Vietnam. During the ferocious, dayslong battle of Nui Yon Hill, he repeatedly entered the kill zone to rescue wounded soldiers, despite being wounded himself. McCloughan was wounded so badly that an officer suggested he leave the field for treatment. Instead he stayed, risking his life on nine separate occasions to rescue his comrades.

Now, 48 years later, McCloughan will receive the Medal of Honor on Monday for what he did during that battle. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with him.

This segment airs on July 28, 2017. Audio will be available after the broadcast.

