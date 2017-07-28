Vietnam Veteran First To Receive Medal Of Honor From President Trump

In May 1969, Jim McCloughan was a 23-year-old private serving as an Army medic in Vietnam. During the ferocious, dayslong battle of Nui Yon Hill, he repeatedly entered the kill zone to rescue wounded soldiers, despite being wounded himself. McCloughan was wounded so badly that an officer suggested he leave the field for treatment. Instead he stayed, risking his life on nine separate occasions to rescue his comrades.

Now, 48 years later, McCloughan will receive the Medal of Honor on Monday for what he did during that battle. Here & Now's Lisa Mullins speaks with him.